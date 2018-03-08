Announcements for dates 05/03/18 – 11/03/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

NOTEMAN: Janet (Shona) Peacefully after a short illness at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Friday, 2nd March 2018. Shona, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved aunt of the family and a dear friend of Teresa. Funeral service at Lamlash Church on Tuesday, 13th March at 11:30 am and thereafter to Brodick New Cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Isle of Arran Hospital Supporters League.

HAMILTON: Peacefully on Sunday, 4th March 2018 aged 87 years. Betty, beloved wife of the late David, dear mother and grandmother of the family. The funeral will take place at Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church on Friday, 16th March at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery.

SCOTT: Sadly on 24th February, Paul Scott passed away at Arran War Memorial Hospital. The funeral service will be on Monday 12th March at Whiting Bay Church and thereafter at Lamlash Cemetery.