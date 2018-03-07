Spring show will soon be in bloom

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Final arrangements have been put in place for the Arran Horticultural Society’s spring show which will this year be held on Saturday March 24 in Brodick Hall at 2pm.

As always there is a wide range of sections/classes to choose from for entries, and while the season has been challenging so far, the blooms will burst forth and make a great show. The theme for the floral art is Royal Wedding, and for the photography Signs of Spring.

Chairman John Sillars said: ‘As ever we expect the usual extensive, colourful, imaginative displays from the primary schools and early years classes. The tea-room will have the now customary scrumptious home baking and the stage will be adorned with daffodil blooms by the castle gardeners. This is an afternoon that enchants all visitors.

‘Show schedules are now available from the usual outlets, and if it’s a first time for you we will help in placing your entries.’