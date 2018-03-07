House captains organise successful charity day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils at Whiting Bay primary recently held a fundraising event in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The event was organised by the school house captains Eden, Jesse, Greta, Rhys, Catie and Patryk. They told the Banner: As house captains, we choose which charities our school will raise funds for each term. This term we decided to support the British Heart Foundation as heart conditions can affect any family.

‘We organised two events on Thursday February 15 – a sponsored ultimate dodgeball tournament in the morning, followed by a Valentine’s disco in the afternoon. Pupils and parents were also very busy baking heart shaped biscuits and cakes which were sold at the disco. We would like to thank everyone for their support. We raised an amazing £483.20 and everyone had a great time!’

Pupils enjoy the Valentine’s disco. NO_B10disco01

The winning Dodgeball team, the Cheetahs. NO_B10disco02