Beth paints her way to Burns contest success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a record entry for this year’s Burns primary school painting competition which is now in its third year.

This year’s theme was the poem To a mouse and the contest was won this year by Shiskine primary P7 pupil Beth McCarthy.

Lamlash Burns Club secretary Andy Martin, made a surprise visit to school where he presented the winner with a limited edition commemorative medal and a gift token. Beth’s winning entry will now be used on the certificates presented to each participant at the Burns primary schools poetry competition.

The painting competition, which is sponsored by the Lamlash Burns Club, who are affiliated to the Robert Burns World Federation, enjoys a friendly rivalry between school pupils on the island who compete to win the coveted honour of having their painting featured on the certificates at the poetry competition which will be held at the Community Theatre at Lamlash on Monday March 19.

Mr Martin said: ‘The Lamlash Burns Club is indebted to the head teacher Shirley MacLachlan and all her teaching staff who have encouraged so many pupils to enter the competition; and to the pupils themselves as without their enthusiasm we would not have a competition.

‘We received 199 entries in the competition, which was 77 up on last year. A group of three independent artists selected a final shortleet of 10 entries which were then scrutinised by the Burns Club committee who took into account how the painting reflect the contents of the poem, and the age of the children.’

The two runners up were Catie MacArthur of P7 at Whiting Bay primary and Elsa Grassie of P1 at Shiskine primary.

Andy Martin presents Beth McCarthy with her medal and prize. 01_B10Burns02

The winning entry by Shiskine’s P7 pupil, Beth McCarthy. No_B10Burns03

Joint runner up Catie McArthur, a P7 pupil at Whiting Bay. No_B10Burns04

Joint runner up Elsa Grassie, a P1 pupil also from Shiskine. No_B10Burns05

P5 Pirnmill pupil Hanna Lord’s entry was highly commended. No_B10Burns06

Julia Kulis, a P3 pupil from Brodick was highly commended. No_B10Burns07

Kaitlyn Haddow, a P6 pupil from Brodick whose simple but effective entry was highly commended. No_B10Burns08

P4 Kilmory pupil Kava Aspinall was highly commended. No_B10Burns09

Kayleigh Easton a P7 pupil from Brodick was highly commended for her colourful entry. No_B10Burns10

A detailed entry from P4 Whiting Bay pupil, Twyca Russell was highly commended. No_B10Burns11

Isla McKinnon a P2 pupil from Brodick was highly commended for her charming entry. No_B10Burns12