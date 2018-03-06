New bid to tackle Arran’s potholes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Here is the new £65,000 machine which has been brought in by North Ayrshire Council to fix Arran’s potholes.

As first revealed in last week’s Banner, the EuroPaver mobile asphalt machine will allow the island roads team to fix potholes more efficiently – as well as being more environmentally-friendly.

The state-of-the-art machine recycles the current road surface, cutting down on the need for a large supply of asphalt and reducing the amount of road waste that goes to landfill. It is capable of producing about one tonne of bituminous material within about 10 minutes which can then be used in road repairs.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesman said: ‘We’re delighted to have this machine based permanently on Arran which will allow us to respond quickly to pothole issues as they arise. We have been testing it for some time and are pleased with the results we have seen so far.’

The council encourages any resident who wishes to report a road fault to do so on their website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk, by calling the Customer Contact Centre on 01294 310000 or by using the iPhone or Android ‘Report It App’ for mobile devices.

Councilllor Ellen McMaster with roads officials Campbell Dempster an Russell McCutcheon. NO_B10potholes01

The machine is loaded with road surface which will be recycled. NO_B10potholes03