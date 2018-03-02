New ferry terminal to be open soon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick’s new £30 million ferry terminal and pier could still be open in time for Easter, it emerged this week.

Caledonian MacBrayne staff are now working in the new terminal building ahead of the official handover by owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) later this month. However, work also continues on the passenger access system, which has caused much of the delays, and still needs final clearance before it can be brought into use.

The first indication of significant progress came last weekend when the MV Clansman spent the weekend carrying out berthing trials both aft and stern at the new pier.

A CalMac spokesman said it was part of an ongoing audit across the fleet to find out which vessels fit in which ports. CMAL said this week that everything was on track for the handover of the terminal building to CalMac by the end of the month.

The official opening of the terminal was postponed twice at the end of last year, before the passenger access system problems caused further delays.

The MV Clansman berthed at the new pier last weekend. 01_B09pier01

Not seeing double. The NV Caledonian Isles leaves from the old pier with the MV Clansman at the new pier. 01_B09pier02