Market report from Stirling
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
United Auctions had forward 1,050 store cattle, 126 cast cows and 1,882 store sheep at their sale at Stirling on Wednesday February 21.
The leading prices were: LimX Blks £1250, 250p, Craigview. AAX Blks £730, 254p, Glenkiln. LimX Hfrs £1195, 234p, Craigview. CharX hfrs £930, 232p, Moor.
Mule Hoggs £74, Sheddock. TexX hoggs £78, Craigview. Mule ewes £69, Drumaghinier, £63, Altgolaith. ChevX ewes £55, Cosyden. Bf ewes £46, Altgolaith, £43, Bridge and Sheddock.