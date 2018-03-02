Exhibition features the father of Arran printing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Stephen Gill who set up the island’s first printing press – undertaking all of Arran’s printing needs from his press in Whiting Bay – will be posthumously featured in the exhibition space at the Arran Library in Brodick.

Letterheads, brochures, Christmas and business cards, all bearing the imprint of St Columba’s Press, were the main focus of Stephen’s work but he also produced paintings, sketches, pastel drawings and watercolours amongst other mediums, and exhibited at local galleries and art shows.

Arran’s rocky mountains and coastlines were to be Stephen’s main inspiration throughout his career. The seashore, cliffs and soaring birds became a regular feature of his artwork, the scenes that he had seen and sketched as he enjoyed regular walks through the Arran landscape.

Stephen, who died two years ago, was a founder member of the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, was a keen walker and hiker, and he also loved amateur dramatics, being a long time member of Whiting Bay Players.

Stephen’s son Simon Ross-Gill said: ‘Stephen’s family is very pleased to have the opportunity to display this selection of his work at the Arran Library, where he was a regular visitor in his later years to use the internet.

‘This exhibition is a small portion of the extensive repertoire of prints and paintings that my dad left behind, and his work provides a fascinating insight into the art of printmaking.’

The exhibition at the Arran Library will take place from today (Friday) until Thursday March 29.