Banner is a big success

The Arran Banner was the best performing weekly newspaper in Scotland last year by achieving a rise in sales.

Your Banner was the only paid for title in Scotland, to record a year on year sales increase among those using the industry recognised ABC figures for the 12 months to December 31, 2017.

Not only was the Banner the best in Scotland, it was the second best performing weekly in the whole of the UK.

The new figures show the total average net circulation for the Banner in that time was 2,930 copies per week – a small increase on the 2o16 figure. It means the Banner outsells titles in much bigger centres including Irvine, Ayr and even Dumbarton and Vale of Leven.

News editor Hugh Boag said: ‘I am delighted we have been able to achieve this remarkable success. It shows the hard work and dedication which is put in by the small team at the Banner.

‘I can only thank our readers for staying so loyal week in, week out and welcome our new growing family of online readers, who have helped us increase our circulation in these challenging times.’

