Arran dodges Beast from the East

Arran has been one of the few places in Scotland has dodged the worst of weather conditions known as the Beast from the East which has caused major travel disruptions across the rest of the country.

With only occasional light flurries of snow that quickly melted, Arran remained bitterly cold with sub zero temperatures, but avoided the levels of snowfall that caused the cancellation of train and bus services and the closure of airports and other public services across central Scotland.

As a precautionary and preventative measure schools across North Ayrshire, including Arran, were shut on Thursday after the Met Office issued its first ever red warning due to the extreme weather conditions. There was some disruption to ferry sailings and this was likely to continue.

More snow and plunging temperatures are predicted over the weekend.