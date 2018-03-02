Arran Banner letters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Time will tell

Sir,

Your readers will have seen claims from the SNP that North Ayrshire Council is set to receive an increase in our budget this year. I have even seen a claim from one of our MSPs, Kenny Gibson of the SNP, of a £6.5m increase. This is pure fantasy. It’s so inaccurate as to be laughable. The final budget out-turn for North Ayrshire is a tiny £130,000 cash increase on a £330m budget. Bear in mind that, with inflation currently at three per cent the council would need around £10m increase just to stand still.

It’s worth noting that, on Wednesday February 21, in Holyrood, the same Kenny Gibson voted, with all other SNP and Green MSPs, to make North Ayrshire poorer. I’m sure he didn’t put that in his election leaflet – vote SNP and we’ll make you poorer – but that’s what he did. He did it last year too. And the year before. In fact Kenny Gibson has voted to reduce council budgets and therefore cut vital North Ayrshire services every year since 2007/8: first through a prolonged council tax freeze and flat-cash settlements, then for SNP cuts on top of Conservative cuts from Westminster. That’s 10 years of cuts to social care that Kenny Gibson has voted for. And cuts to elderly services, children’s services, schools and education, roads, public toilets, public libraries, community groups and services and other vital resources. Not to mention the hundreds of jobs lost. And while Kenny Gibson has cut these services every year, he has never issued a word of apology or explanation to the people who voted for him.

Here is some information for Kenny Gibson and his fantasy £6.5m increase: North Ayrshire Council has made £80m of savings (ie cuts) since 2010. Add the 10-year Council Tax freeze and annual flat-cash settlements from the SNP. Add also Tory and SNP austerity and the ring-fencing of monies for SNP (not NAC) priorities and it is no surprise that some excruciatingly difficult decisions will have to be made in our 2018/19 budget. No organisation can absorb cuts on this level over such a prolonged period without painful consequences.

The people of North Ayrshire will remember that, last year, facing a £10m deficit, SNP councillors ran away from their responsibilities and Labour stepped in and saved the day. This year, even after the so-called ‘extra’ money ‘won’ by the Greens, NAC faces a £15m hole in our budget. On Thursday March 1, the Labour administration set the budget for next year. We know that Kenny Gibson MSP doesn’t care about local services. But can we expect to get some support from our SNP councillors in opposing the SNP’s cuts and balancing the budget? Or are they, like Kenny Gibson, determined to put the interests of SNP party unity before the interests of the elderly, the young, the vulnerable in North Ayrshire, and ignore the needs of the people who voted for them? Time will tell.

Yours,

Alex Gallagher

Labour councillor North Coast and Cumbraes

Community spirit

Sir,

Could we use your letters page to pass on our thanks to the Lochranza loos committee for keeping the public loos open. We’ve just had three days on Arran, and after watering several shrubs and trees on our walks around the island, it was a pleasant surprise (or should we say relief) to come across your public toilets. We read the notice and left a small donation toward upkeep. Maybe enough to buy a toilet roll but it all helps.

We found Arran to be a very beautiful island and very friendly. The locals are rightly proud and it was good to hear they are looking after visitors in this way. It’s unfortunate the councillors see fit to cut services that seem essential to us. Mother nature will have her way and I’m not sure where they expect ferry travellers in Lochranza to go when they need do what comes naturally.

I notice other Arran villages are also taking on the running of their loos and wish them all well. It’s this kind of community spirit that makes Arran the island it is. A great place to visit, we’ll be back. Thanks again

Yours,

John and Joan Flett

Edinburgh

Volunteers sought

Sir,

On behalf of Whiting Bay Improvements, I would like to say a big thank you to all volunteers who have helped to keep our village public toilets open.

To all the people who have helped with maintenance, which has included everything from unblocking drains to painting and roofing. Our merry band of cleaners deserve a big thank you. Despite a few setbacks we still have toilets at Sandbraes and the village centre. I am now making out a rota for the next few months and will be in touch with all volunteers shortly.

If anyone would like to help and join our team I can be contacted on 700666.

Yours,

Janette Head

Whiting Bay Improvements

New Sergeant

Sir,

With regard to your article on the appointment of Sergeant Roberson to island duties, I wish him well and hope he succeeds in his wish to remain.

It is hoped he can restore confidence in the police which the residents of the island deserve.

Yours,

Donald Cowan

Lamlash

Burning issue

Sir,

Could I appeal to anyone who burns waste to instead dispose of it responsibly. Waste is being burned regularly with pungent smoke spreading over Lamlash.

This practice affects the whole of Lamlash including the waste burners and their families, the medical centre, the school, and the hospital.

I am sure the waste burners want to be good neighbours really.

Yours,

Carl Bush

Lamlash

Litter solutions

Sir,

When I am cycling around Arran I depressingly notice an increase in the rubbish ending up in the verges. Mainly plastic, with the odd can. Any thoughts on a solution to this problem?

Yours,

Carol Vella- Boyle

Lamlash