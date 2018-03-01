Institute discovers the rule of three

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

At the February meeting of the Shiskine Women’s Institute members enjoyed an informative talk about photography from island photographer Jackie Newman of Arran in Focus.

Jackie, who started her career as a forensic photographer, based her talk around the photography rule of three. Using examples of her own work she demonstrated the concept of dividing the planned image into three, horizontally and vertically, and how that rule serves to focus the viewer’s attention, give the subject movement and altogether improve the whole picture.

However Jackie explained that there are exceptions to every rule so she also demonstrated when not to use the rule. Jackie’s talking style was described by audience members as warm, engaging and encouraging and the amateur photographers among them were inspired, with their camera trigger fingers itching, to have a go using the simple but effective rule of three.

The competition was, appropriately, a photograph of Arran and the winner was Jan Crawford with a picture of Arran stags, the runners up were Angela Cassels and Sheila Gilmore. The exhibition for the evening was postcards and this provided an eclectic collection of members favourite cards. The winning postcard belongs to Susie Thompson and was a very poignant card sent home from the battlefront during the war. Runners up were Angela Cassels and Janet Rutterford.

The next meeting of the Shiskine WI is on Wednesday March 7, and is the last of the season. The competition is for an Easter bonnet and the exhibition is an eggcup. As this will also be the business meeting everyone is reminded to bring their completed voting forms.

Jenni Turnbull

Jan Crawford won the Shiskine WI photography competition with her picture of Arran stags. No_B09stags01