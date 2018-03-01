Announcements for dates 26/02/18 – 04/03/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ENGAGEMENT

KELSO – POMFRET: Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Sarah, daughter of Jock and Aileen of Shiskine to Joel, youngest son of Neil and Pam, formerly of Kilmory.

DEATHS

LAMMIE: Isabella Peacefully at Redburn, Ayrshire Central Hospital on Friday, 23rd February 2018. Isabel, aged 84 years, beloved wife of the late George, dear mother and grandmother of the family. Funeral service in Lamlash Church on Tuesday, 6th March at 11:30 am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Isle of Arran Hospital Supporters League.

PIERCE: Sarah Pierce of Kilmory Farm passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd February after a long illness. She was with family at home in Crich, Derbyshire. The funeral will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, Derbyshire. Date to be advised, please contact the funeral directors, Archway Funeral Service on 01773 749028 for further information. A memorial in celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Arran in the next few weeks. The family invite all of her many friends on Arran to attend. We would love to see you.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

PICKEN: The family of Edna Picken would like to express their thanks and appreciation to everyone who attended the funeral on 21st February. To those many who sent cards and letters, good neighbours, District Nurse, hospital staff and Home Helps, especially the Stick Man. Thanks to Clair and David Hendry, the Rev. Lily McKinnon for such a moving service and Kilmory Hall for providing the catering just as Edna would have done. The generous donations raised £1225.00 for the RNLI