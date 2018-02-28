Heavenly harp recital treat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran audience will be treated to the international flair and heavenly sounds of the harpist Mary Reid when she visits the island later this month

Mary who is now located in London, grew up in Edinburgh, and began learning the clarsach here in Scotland, but as a teenager she moved with her family to America, and continued her musical studies in Los Angeles and Chicago. She then graduated with distinction back in London from the Royal Academy of Music.

In her subsequent career, she has played a great variety of classical music as a soloist on various occasions in many countries, including Canada, Russia and the USA, as well as venues all over the UK. She has also played with orchestras such as the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Hallé, Northern Ballet, Opera North and the Royal Opera House and has toured Moscow with the London Sinfonietta.

Mary is a passionate participant in chamber music too, she loves to perform for audiences who normally miss out on classical music, and gives workshops in special needs schools and dementia care homes. In the course of her outreach work, she has played at the UCH Macmillan Cancer Centre many times as a Concordia Foundation Artist.

Mary’s Arran Music Society solo recital will take place on Saturday March 17, at 7.30pm in Brodick Hall where she will be playing music by, among others, JS Bach, Benjamin Britten, and the well-known Scottish composer James MacMillan.

Seating will be in the popular café style and you are welcome to bring a bottle if you would like. Tickets will be available on the door on the night, in advance from Inspirations of Arran in Brodick, or online from www.arranevents.com. As usual, children are admitted free, together with an accompanying adult.

