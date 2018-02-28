Change of venue for sheepdog trial

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Inter District Sheep Dog Nursery Trials final, which will take place today (Saturday), has been relocated to Coylton near Ayr owing to unforeseen circumstances.

Wullie Stevenson of Whiting Bay, who is representing Arran and Kintyre, will be competing against eight other teams from Scotland as reported in last week’s Banner.

Initially destined to be cancelled, dog trial enthusiasts on both Arran and Kintyre and the surrounding areas have hastily rearranged the venue to ensure that it goes ahead.

The final will take place at Bargenoch Farm, Coylton and not at Clochkeil Farm near Macrihanish as orginally planned.