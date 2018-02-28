Arran residents get their say on erosion plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a steady flow of people who took the chance to have a closer look at the new Ayrshire shoreline management plan last week.

A series of consultation events are being held to give people their chance to have their say on the draft plan to protect the shoreline of Ayrshire and Arran.

One of the events was held in Arran Library in Brodick last week where details of the plan were available to view and representatives from environmental consultants RPS Ltd and North Ayrshire Council available to take residents views and answer questions.

As highlighted by the Banner two weeks ago Arran faces the prospect of serious coastal erosion in just 30 years with Brodick and Lamalsh beaches predicted to be particularly badly affected.

The draft plan has been prepared by North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire councils and presents a large-scale assessment of the risks to the people of Ayrshire and its historic and natural environment from coastal flooding and erosion, and identifies suitable policies for the management of these risks.

Consultation will run until April 20, so people on Arran still have the chance to comment on the plan and accompanying reports before they are finalised. A final shoreline management plan will be created and adopted following the consultation state. This is intended to ensure the future sustainable management of the Ayrshire shoreline and the plan will be reviewed and updated as necessary every six years.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: ‘The Ayrshire coastline is a hugely important asset and it’s crucial that we have a proper plan in place to ensure it remains that way.

‘This draft plan looks at the potential risks we face in years to come – everything from tidal flooding to erosion – and how we can best place ourselves to meet those challenges.’

You can view a hard copy of the draft plan online at North Ayrshire Council offices at Cunninghame House, Irvine, during office hours, or view it online at http://www.northayrshire.community/2018/01/29/draft-ayrshire-shoreline-management-plan/

Patricia Rowley of North Ayrshire Council and Danielle King of RPS Ltd at the Arran consultation event. 01_B09shore01