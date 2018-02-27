Rescuers enjoy winter training in Glencoe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran Mountain Rescue Team strayed from their usual training areas recently to hone their skills in somewhat unusual surrounds with fresh challenges.

The annual winter trip, which usually takes place in February, saw rescuers spending an extended weekend exploring and training in Glencoe, the mountainous Highland area known for its stunning views and home to the iconic Buachaille Etive Mor.

On their first day the team enjoyed a day of training at the world’s biggest ice climbing wall at the National Ice Climbing Centre where 500 tonnes of snow and ice are used to create a formidable 12 metre wall that climbers use to practise on.

The following day was spent exploring the scenic School House Ridge high above Ballachulish, while on Saturday the day was spent on the Buachaille Etive Beag in Glencoe where a route had to be carefully choosing due to the high avalanche risk on some of the slopes

Members enjoyed the challenging conditions, new training grounds and spending an entire weekend practicing their winter skills in stunning surroundings.

Photos by Ewan McKinnon and Darryl Urquhart-Dixon

AMRT members negotiate a pathway in a steep section of the mountain above Ballachulish. No_B08AMRT01

Team members stop for a quick break and a group photo high in the mountains. No_B08AMRT02

Climbing skills and equipment are put to use on the 12 metre high climbing wall at the National Ice Climbing Centre. No_B08AMRT03

Icy conditions with high winds made for a challenging but enjoyable climb. No_B08AMRT04