Entry to historic sites for just £1

Young people can now to get into Brodick gardens and country park for just a £1.

It is just one of the historic sites in Ayrshire and Arran which are lowering their drawbridges and opening their gates to young people for the knock down price to celebrate the Year of Young People 2018.

The offer will also be available at the Robert Burns Birthplace and Museum, Alloway, the Batchelors’ Club, Scouter Johnnie’s Cottage and Culzean Castle and country park.

Historic Environment Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland and the Historic Houses Association are working with Young Scot to offer a historically low discount to young people who want to explore over 100 breathtaking paid for historic sites across Scotland.

There are over 670,000 Young Scot cardholders in Scotland – over two-thirds of all young Scots – and the card is available for free to all young people living in Scotland aged 11-26. To access the discount young people just need to present their card when buying their ticket. The discount will run throughout 2018.

The Young Scot discount is available at Historic Environment Scotland and Historic Houses Association properties and at 52 enchanting National Trust for Scotland sites such as the picturesque 17th century village of Culross, as seen featured in the popular TV drama Outlander and Banockburn, where the infamous, brutal battle was won by Robert the Bruce in 1314, as well as Brodick country park.