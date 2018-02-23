Young leaders need your vote to help lift award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is still time to vote for the Arran entry battling to win one of the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards 2018.

Arran’s Active Schools young leaders are one of three finalists vying for the sports award and it is now up to the public to choose their winners, who will be announced next month.

Provost Ian Clarkson, who visited Arran High School this week, said: ‘It’s going to be great evening for all our finalists and I’m already looking forward to it. I can’t wait to find out who the public have chosen as their winners – I don’t think anyone could predict who will win any of the categories. We have fantastic people and groups across all our categories so I’m sure it will be a tough choice.’

The highly-dedicated team of Active Schools young leaders on deliver more than 20 different sports opportunities a week within Arran High School, giving up their own time to volunteer and actively encourage the students to take part in sport at lunchtime and during extra-curricular time. They also run a sports club for local primary pupils on the island that sees 90 per cent of older primary pupils on the island attend every Monday night, helping to break down the barriers of rural isolation through sport and activity.

Each of our finalists will join Provost Clarkson at the prestigious awards ceremony at the Portal on Friday, March 16, where the winners will be revealed.

To vote, or for more information about the Provost Civic Pride Awards, visit www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/provostscivicprideawards. All votes must be received by 12noon on Thursday, 8 March.