Wullie hopes to repeat his success at Scottish final

By Colin Smeeton

Wullie Stevenson of Whiting Bay has been selected to represent Arran and Kintyre in the Scottish National Sheep Dog Trials in Kintyre next month.

The team, made up of five members, will compete against eight other teams from across Scotland when they compete at Clochkeil Farm near Machrihanish on Saturday March 3 in the Scottish Inter District Nursery Final.

Wullie will be joined by Maid, the great granddaughter of Molly, with whom he won the final at Glenluce in 2005.

Following a successful year on Arran in the nursery category Wullie and Maid have achieved good results in the local sheepdog trials.

The results of the recent nursery dog trials held at Springfield, Kildonan were: Nursery, 1 N McMaster with Gail, 81pts. Local, 1 G Brookes with Cap, 82pts, 2 N McMaster with Liz, 70pts.

The results of the nursery dog trial held at Birchburn, Shiskine were: Nursery, 1 W Stevenson with Maid, 67 pts. Local, 1 N McMaster with Liz, 70pts, 2 M McNeish with Pip, 67pts, 3 L Robertson with Jim, 60pts, 4 and best young handler, Donald Currie junior with Meg, 48pts. Nursery, 1 W Stevenson with Maid, 87pts.

Wullie Stevenson, with sheepdog Maid, hone their skills at Kildonan ahead of the nursery dog trails final. 01_B08dog01

Wullie with Maid heard a flock of sheep. 01_B08dog02