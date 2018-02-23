Seeing double in Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Don’t worry you are not seeing double – there really are two CalMac ferries in this photo taken in Brodick today.

The MV Clansman was here undertaking berthing trials at the new pier and swapped places when the MV Caledonian Isles left the old pier at 11.05am heading for Ardrossan, sounding their horns as they passed each other.