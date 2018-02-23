Pothole solution urgently needed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There’s no point beating about the bush the state of Arran’s roads is a disgrace.

One long time road campaigner this week called them ‘the worst he has ever seen’, but the pothole problem is not going away any time soon.

We know the winter weather has played a big part in destroying road surfaces, as we see no point in simply blaming North Ayrshire Council for the problem.

The roads team on Arran are fighting a losing battle. They have admitted they are firefighting and trying to repair as many potholes as they can, as quickly as they can – but it is often washed away in days.

What is needed is a long term strategy and a financial commitment to get Arran’s roads back in order. But that needs the council, the Scottish government and the Westminister government to get their thinking caps on as to how it is to be funded – joined up thinking as one MSP calls it this week.

The road situation on Arran cannot be left as a patch up job again. Residents are out of pocket all the time for repeat car repairs, but if visitors, on whom the island relies for much of its income, find the roads in this state of disrepair they will simply not come back.

And that is not good news for anyone.