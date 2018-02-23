Ferry concerns raised by MSP

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An MSP has written to transport minister Humza Yousaf about the MV Caledonian Isles, following safety concerns raised by constituents over the vessel’s ability to operate its route.

West Scotland region MSP Jamie Greene was recently contacted by constituents on the island who complained that since January the ferry has been subject to a number of delays and cancellations as a result of technical faults. One constituent noted that this was due a failure of the vessel’s bow thruster.

In his letter to the transport minister, Mr Greene asked if he would look into the matter and take measures to ensure that delays and cancellations are reducing going forward. He also lodged parliamentary questions to the Scottish government on the matter.

The Conservative MSP said: ‘This is a lifeline route for residents on Arran, who often need to use them ferry to visit their GP and receive treatment for illness. Unfortunately, they have been subject to a number of delays since January which are not just weather related.

‘I have asked the transport minister to immediately look into this issue and see what can be done to ensure that going forward, the ferry is more reliable. It’s important that we get to the bottom of this, local residents have raised legitimate concerns and are right to ask questions about these types of faults.’

Last Wednesday the ferry made a return crossing to Gourock for the first time in many months when poor weather conditions prevented it crossing to Ardrossan.