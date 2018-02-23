Entrepreneurial spirit flourishing on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The next generation of young entrepreneurs on Arran are establishing themselves in the commercial marketplace with the creation of two small businesses that have started building a reputation for themselves.

Arran, like many parts of rural Scotland, has a long history of the young turning their back on the island and moving away, but two 20 somethings are bucking that trend and for Arran it is important others follow in their footsteps.

Providing a mobile dog grooming service Laura Tulloch, 25, of Whiting Bay has started Arran Pampered Pooches. The mobile dog grooming service that will visit your house or premises and manicure and preen your canine companion to look its absolute best.

Laura who was born on Arran and whom understands local owners’ needs – while perfectly happy and able to groom to breed standards – is delighted to tailor her service to meet the lifestyle of owners and their pets. She even offers an introductory grooming service for puppies and other dogs to acclimatise them to grooming which will ensure they see the experience as positive and relaxing.

Having a lifelong passion for horses Laura pursued equine studies – which included horse grooming – but after breaking her back she decided to add dog grooming studies to her list of skills. Now qualified to groom dogs to a high standard she still grooms horses, as she has done for eight years, but has shifted focus towards her other love, dogs.

Laura’s obvious connection with animals is very much in evidence through her work and also by the list of regular and repeat customers in her burgeoning appointment book.

In the future she hopes to expand her client list and to obtain a self contained mobile van which can be used out in the fields and that will house all of her equipment. Her services range from a basic wash to a full pampering which includes a bath, brush, blow dry, nails, ear cleaning and hair styling.

Across the island, and with a human clientele, Taylor Smith, 20, has started Taylor made Beauty, a mobile and in-salon beauty service. Offering a broad range of professional beauty treatments to discerning clientele, approachable and friendly Taylor offers tanning, nails and make up and is rapidly garnering a name for herself for her flawless bridal make up.

Located in Machrie in tranquil surroundings, she also offers massage, waxing, eyebrow threading and the islands only tanning facility using the Sienna X spray tan products.

Having always had an interest in beauty therapy and an unofficial client list of friends and family whose eyebrows she regularly maintains, Taylor decided to set up her own business after completing her training to be a beauty therapist.

Following a very busy festive period Taylor has firmly established herself as the person to visit for treatment and beauty needs. Her clients travel from all over the island to visit her cosy salon or she will travel to you and perform all of the treatments in the comfort of your own home.

While having no immediate plans to expand the business and preferring to keep all treatments intimate and personalised, she does hope to team up with a hair specialist in future to expand on her offerings.

And as to the secret to their success? Both young entrepreneurs cite a willingness to be flexible, both with the hours that they operate and the services that they offer. With individually tailored services at the location and time of your choice, customers keep returning, especially when the service is professional, friendly and works with the needs of the customer.

Laura Tulloch of Arran Pampered Pooches has established her mobile dog grooming service on Arran. 01_B08entrepreneur01

Taylor Smith’s Taylor Made Beauty has already built up a steady client base after only seven months of operation. 01_B08entrepreneur02

Flynn the spaniel – a repeat customer – struggles to stay awake during his relaxing pamper session. 01_B08entrepreneur03

A customer enjoys the benefits of Taylor Smith’s nail expertise at her well equipped and tranquil salon. 01_B08entrepreneur04