Arran groups urged to bid  for share of awards pot

Community projects on Arran have less than a month left to enter an awards programme which could see them earn a share of a funding boost totaling £75,000.

The Clydesdale Bank Spirit of the Community Awards is open for applications until Monday March 19. Now in its sixth year, the 2018 Awards will take the total donated to community groups across the UK to more than £1 million, with the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) winning a Spirit of the Community award last year.

The bank makes donations to recognise and support community projects which are going the extra mile. Registered charities and not for profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories: Projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money, projects which help people to improve their local environment and projects which help people into employment.

The awards are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector which can demonstrate support for the local community. This could include projects helping to upskill people for the workplace, ventures promoting healthy relationships with money or schemes aiming to protect the environment.

Five projects will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each. Winners will be announced in summer 2018.

For more information about the awards or to enter, visit www.cbonline.co.uk/foundation or go any Clydesdale Bank branch for an application form.