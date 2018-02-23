Arran Banner golf – week 08

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday January 25, ladies 12 hole medal, 10 played, par 44, CSS 46. Silver: 1 Elizabeth Kelso 55-11=44, 2 Alice Anderson 55-7=48. Scratch Ann May 53. Bronze: 1 Esther Henderson 70-16=54, 2 Fiona Scott 71-15=56. Well done Elizabeth!

Thursday February 1, ladies 18 hole medal, par 67, CSS 70. 1 Elizabeth Kelso 94-21=73, 2 Jenni Turnbull 95-17=78. Scratch Kema Genda 92.

Thursday February 8, ladies 12 hole medal, 12 played, par 44, CSS 44. Silver: 1 and scratch Alice Anderson 48-7=41, 2 Ann May 49-4=56. Bronze: 1 Jessie Hutton 65-18=47, 2 Esther Henderson 65-16=49. Congratulations Alice, very well played!

Saturday February 17, Lochranza v Shiskine, 12 gents played on a lovely day. Alan Leek won The Bucket and nearest the pin. Colin Rutterford won the other nearest the pin.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 18, friendly v Lamlash GC. A healthy total of 15 played in the latest match in the winter series on a morning when the light drizzle at the start soon developed into full blown rain. Wet, wet, wet! For all that, scoring was not too bad considering the course was playing it’s full length off the white tees. In the individual sweep Captain Wolfi continued his fine winter form to win on 36 points. 1 Wolfi Kroner 15, 36pts, 2 Gus MacLeod 12, 34pts, 3 Jamie Macpherson 6, 33pts.

Dan Bremner bagged the only magic two of the day @17th and after some mathematical wizardry on the team picking front, the inter club match turned out a tie at 2 points each.

Fixtures: Sunday February 25, Winter Cup, one draw at 10am. Cards for any games played outwith the draw to be in by 3pm

Corrie Golf Club

Monday February 19, Monday Cup, four played on a balmy winter’s day. 1 L Hartley 59, 2 J Henderson 63, 3 I Taylor 64.

Fixture: Monday February 26 at 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday February 18, Brandon qualifier, 14 played, NC. 1 David Hendry 77-14=63 ACB, 2 Donald McKinnie 74-11=63 ACB, 3 Alistair Hume 74-11=63. Scratch Donald McKinnie 74 ACB.

Fixture: Sunday February 25, Winter Cup, 9am and 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 13, Winter Cup. 1 B Sherwood 78-14=64BIH, 2 R Betley 91-25=66, 3 K Genda 94-15=79.

Fixture: Tuesday February 27, Winter Cup.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixture: Sunday March 4, Winter League/Duncan Trophy, 5th and final round at Brodick Golf Club. Draw: Brodick v Lamlash, Whiting Bay v Shiskine, Machrie Bay v Corrie. Shotgun start at 10am.

The table going in to this decider, after 4 rounds, is as follows; Lamlash 6pts, Brodick 6pts, Whiting Bay 4pts, Machrie Bay 3pts, Shiskine 3pts, Corrie 2pts.

Alan Leek celebrated wining The Bucket in the Lochranza v Shiskine game last week where he also won nearest the pin. No_B08Golf01