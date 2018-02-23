Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 08

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday February 21, 1998

Brothers bow out

It is the end of an era for William McNicol and Sons, one of Arran’s oldest family firms.

The company was established as a plumbers in Brodick in 1922 and after William died in 1956 his sons took over. Now all three of them have decided to hang up their plungers and draining rods and as Henry, Archie and Ian McNicol retire one of the most traditional and idiosyncratic businesses will change.

It will continue under the next generation of sons, Henry’s son Bill and Ian’s son Alan but, although working under the same umbrella name, Bill and Alan will be doing plumbing, heating and roofing.

Grandfather Colin came to Arran from Ardrossan at the turn of the century. His son William returned from WW1 and set up Wm McNicol. As Henry, Archie and Ian grew up the roles evolved, with Henry looking after the plumbing and Ian the heating, while Archie looked after the accounts. Over the years, Archie has been a tireless fighter to save Brodick beach which was in danger of disappearing because of sand extraction. Henry produced plays and was a favourite speaker at Burns Suppers. Ian, Henry and Archie will keep an eye on the young ones while excited at the prospect of putting their feet up.

Red dust

Did anyone notice their car covered in a thin film of red dust last Sunday? Many did and Jane Sloan of Corrie was so concerned she phoned the Met Office in Glasgow and asked if there was an explanation.

There was. It was sand all right, but not from the Brodick sand plant. It was all the way from the Sahara, carried in warm rains from the south. Jane said: ‘I think what made me realise it was something odd was when I went to the Auchrannie and all the cars had a fine dust on them.’

Serious fall

To go over your ankle is simply done and often painful but not serious. But it can be. And so it was for Moira Small of Brodick last Saturday when she stumbled while leaving Ormidale Hotel with friends. The simple slip caused such a serious ankle injury, she had to be airlifted to Crosshouse Hospital where she was operated on immediately. It is understood Moira, who works at Brodick Pier, is now recovering.

Henry, Archie and Ian McNicol from W M McNicol and Sons are retiring and handing over the reigns to the next generation. 01_B08twe01

Peter and Debbie Paton with sons Matthew and Ben from Kilmarnock who will be leasing and running Pirnmill Stores and Post Office from Mike Paterson, back. 01_B08twe02

Entrepreneur Tony Morrow, founder of Arran Deliveries, has a new portable cabin at Ardrossan ferry terminal. Tony has seven people working for him, three driving on the island and three on the mainland plus Gronya who mans the cabin. Pictured with Gronya are Calum McConnell and two of the Arran drivers, Ewan McArthur and Martin Cawley. 01_B08twe03

Arran’s Russian residents Lev and Julia Atlas at their new restaurant Cafe Cossachok in Glasgow. The picture shows Julia and staff and her daughter Maria who speaks fluent Russian and fluent English with a Glasgow accent! 01_B08twe04

It was a nostalgic afternoon at Cooriedoon on Tuesday when Lamlash WRI invited Terry Stevens and Iain Lambert to perform old favourites for residents. 01_B08twe05