Unable to celebrate National Poetry Day during October, Arran poets, keen to acknowledge the event, have organised an off-piste event next week called Not National Poetry Day day.

Spearheaded by David Underdown, Cicely Gill and Tim Pomeroy, the poetry readings will take place in The Brodick Bar on Tuesday February 27, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

Arran has a flourishing poetry scene which has revealed itself in several forms. The poetry world is becoming increasingly familiar with the Mclellan poetry competition which accompanies the Mclellan Arts Festival every year. The competition attracts up to 1,000 entries from every corner of the world.

A core of practising island poets will host the Not National Poetry Day day which they hope will contribute to Arran gaining a reputation as a place of thought, feeling and verse.

They are calling all poetry lovers and poetry writers to attend what they promise to be an exciting event of poetry and song. An invitation is also extended to anyone who would like to read a poem – either their own or a favourite – to get in contact with Cicely on 700464 to register their interest to perform. A musical contribution, it is hoped, will be provided by local artist Josephine Broekhuizen.

One of the event organisers said: ‘Don’t let poetry be just for Burns Nicht or Valentine’s day. Dust off your dactyls, polish up your pentameters and push out the ballad boat on the 27th.’