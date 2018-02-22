Joined up thinking needed to solve pothole problem

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An MSP has vowed to keep up his fight to improve the crumbling roads on Arran, and across North Ayrshire, after discovering the problem was worse than he first thought

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene asked residents to send in examples of potholes in their area and within two weeks the post had received more than 350 comments and had been seen by more than 50,000 people online. As well as sending in pictures of potholes, residents also uploaded a number of photos where their cars had been damaged by the decaying state of the roads.

West Scotland region MSP Mr Greene helped highlight the poor state of Arran’s roads in the Banner last month, which council roads bosses blame on winter weather.

The poor state of Arran’s roads at present has been the subject of much local debate with one long time road campaigner describing them as ‘the worst he has ever seen’. He said the roads in the south end of the island were in a particularly poor state.

Mr Greene, who has previously written to North Ayrshire Council and the Scottish Government over this matter, said: ‘I was aware that the state of many of North Ayrshire’s roads was poor, but I was frankly astonished at the response I got. Hundreds of residents responded to my post with pictures of evidence of potholes and damage to cars. The issue is apparently much more widespread than I first thought. Many people have written to me, telling me horror stories of losing tyres and wheels on a regular basis. The photographs speak for themselves frankly.

‘Potholes and flooding are not just an inconvenience, they cause damage to cars and actually make driving on our roads dangerous. The problem will only get worse if we refuse to take action. I hope by raising awareness of the issue something can be done in the long term about our decaying roads.

He added: ‘While I appreciate that local government budgets have been tight in recent years – judging by the outrage of local residents on the matter, it is clear this is a widespread problem that is not going away any time soon. It will require some joined up thinking between central government and local government to tackle it.’