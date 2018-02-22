Jan and John lift bridge cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Bridge Club competition for The Adam Morrison Cup was held at Brodick on Thursday February 15.

This year eight pairs competed for the cup. As usual, the cards were taken from a competition which had been previously played on the mainland and proved to be as difficult as ever.

The format played was match points and one of the club’s most skilled match points pairs , Jan and John Beattie won the trophy this year. Congratulations on their well deserved win.

Here are the latest results in full: The Adam Morrison Cup match point competition. 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie,

3 Fiona and David Henderson, 4 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan.

Aggregate Competition at Lamlash on Monday February 19. N/S

1 Brenda Livingstone and Gege Kroner, 2 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock

3 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan. E/W 1 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 2 Margaret and Douglas Bruce, 3 Margaret MacGill and Elizabeth McKellar.

Jan and John Beattie were the winners of The Adam Morrison Cup. NO_B08bridge01