Announcements for dates 19/02/18 – 25/02/18

DEATHS

DICKIE: William Loos Dickie BEM , also known as Billie the Postie, passed away on 16th February 2018, after a long and arduous fight with dementia. Billy passed away peacefully surrounded by love and care in Cumbrae Lodge Care Home, Castlepark, Irvine. Billy was a true gentleman and his memory will be forever cherished in our hearts.

HAGGARTY: Jean (nee Hamilton). Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 17th February 2018 surrounded by her family. Jean, aged 82 years will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Brodick Church on Friday, 23rd February at 11:30 am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MITCHELL-LUKER: The family wishes to thank friends and neighbours for support before and after Berni’s passing. A special thanks to Social Services and to the medical staff both on Arran and at Crosshouse Hospital who provided excellent care over the years. Finally to Mrs Liz Clarke for a lovely service, David and Clare Hendry for funeral arrangements and Glenisle Hotel for catering. £182.70 was collected for R.N.L.I.

MURCHIE: Cathie Murchie, Tigheanfraoch. The Murchie family were touched by the many expressions of sympathy, phone calls, cards and friendship following the death of our Mum. She was dearly loved and respected. Our grateful appreciation and special thanks to Care at Home, District Nurses and medical staff for enabling Cathie to stay in Tigheanfraoch. We thank Montrose House staff for their compassionate care during Cathie’s respite stay. Thank you to Rev. Benjamin Van Rensburg for his meaningful words and comforting support, Clair and David Hendry for attending so proficiently to the funeral arrangements and Kinloch Hotel for their hospitality. Thank you for the generous donations raised for Arthritis Care Scotland, which amounted to £800.