Plastic-free fight stepped-up

A new steering group has been formed to help Arran achieve its aim to be Scotland’s first plastic-free island and help clean up the coastline.

The move was kick-started earlier in the month with the visit of pupils from Sunnyside Primary School in Glasgow to promote their #NaeStrawAtAw campaign which has now been taken up by schoolchildren around the island.

Now a steering group has been formed to take forward the Surfers Against Sewage plastic free coastlines campaign on Arran. The formation of the committee took place after a big audience of more than 50 people packed into the Old Pavilion in Lamlash to see the eXXpedition Round Britain film, a plastic voyage which saw Arran resident Sue Weaver take part last year. The film also feature some Arran children when the expedition visited Lamlash last August.

Following the film there was discussion as to how Arran residents could work on reducing their own plastic footprint. To take the initative forward a committee has been formed which includes North Ayrshire Councillor Ellen McMaster, Mark Harwood from the Co-op, Hayley Woodroffe for COAST, Michael Gettins for Eco Savvy and sustainability Helen How of Carraigmhor B&B as well as Sue herself.

Sue said: ‘ We expect to liase closely with our organisations as well as the Arran Sustainability Forum, the Arran Economic Forum and VisitArran, all of whom have been most supportive of the launch.

‘The aim of the whole project, which was so beautifully kicked off by the Sunnyside children #NaeStrawAtAw campaign recently, is to get rid of single use plastic and make suitable alternatives readily available across Arran. This will not only help protect our natural environment from plastic pollution, both large and microscopic, but add to Arran’s reputation as an island of great natural and unspoiled beauty.’

Earlier this month pupils from Easterhouse in Glasgow, who call themselves the Sunnyside Ocean Defenders visited Arran where they spoke to pupils from all seven primary schools on the island as well as community representatives and businesses about how Arran could do more to limit the use of single use plastic items.

Now pupils on Arran are drawing up schemes to encourage businesses across the island to get on board to support the campaign. North Ayrshire Council is already moving to remove plastic straws in their schools, cafes and other outlets.

An eXXpedition crew member speaks to Arran High School pupils on the dangers of plastics in the sea during the visit to Lamlash last August. 01_B08plastic02