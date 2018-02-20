Guild raises funds for Erskine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Lamlash Guild coffee morning, held on St Valentines Day, has raised £215 for war veterans and their spouses at Erskine Care Homes.

The annual event held in Lamlash church hall welcomed supporters with tea and coffee and a large array of tempting homebaking. While enjoying the sweet treats there was also artwork, jewellery, books and hand-made cards for visitors to browse and purchase.

Organisers thanked all of the supporters and volunteers who helped to make the day such a success.

All funds raised from the event goes to the Erskine Care Homes who have been taking care of war veterans since 1916. Spread across Scotland, four purpose built care homes provide 339 beds for respite and full time care.

Margaret Fowler, Morag Campbell, Betty Dick and Jean Strachan ensured that supporters were well taken care of with a table packed full of home baked delights. 01_B08erskine01

Supporters enjoyed a cup of tea and cake and a pleasant social chat. 01_B08erskine02

Organiser Mary Mackenzie with an enticing array of bakes, cakes and pancakes. 01_B08erskine03

Ravey Bulloch and Margaret Shaw manned the book and art stall which welcomed visitors to the coffee morning. 01_B08erskine04