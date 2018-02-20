CalMac puts Arran customers first

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Passengers using the MV Caledonian Isles are set to reap the benefit of Caledonian MacBrayne’s commitment to first class customer service.

Crew and port staff on the Brodick to Ardrossan route are the first in the company to be officially awarded WorldHost® Recognised Business status.

WorldHost is a suite of world-class customer service training programmes that have already been used to train over 10 per cent of Scotland’s tourism workforce. More than 50 per cent of the company’s customer facing staff have now completed the training, making them eligible for the sought after WorldHost recognition status.

CalMac’s director of HR, Christine Roberts said: ‘We are a customer focused business committed to providing the very best travelling experience possible.

‘The principles our staff have learned through WorldHost will help us keep up the high standards we set ourselves and make sure every journey with CalMac is memorable for all the right reasons.’

Staff completed two WorldHost modules, principles of customer service and service across cultures.

‘The service across cultures module was particularly relevant for our staff given the number of overseas victors who use our vessels to explore the west coast,’ said Christine.

‘The best marketing tool in the world is word of mouth recommendations. By providing a first class service to passengers wherever they’re from, they are far more likely to return and tell their friends and family.

‘We are far more than a ferry company we are a vital service in developing the west coast tourism industry and this recognition will help strengthen the west coast’s offering as a must visit destination.’

The WorldHost plaques will now be rolled out and displayed prominently in ports and on board vessels across the CalMac network.

CalMac HR director Christine Roberts presents onboard services manager Craig Harkness and the crew members of the MV Caledonian Isles with their WorldHost plaque. No_B08CalMac01