Taize praise to resume

Arran Churches Together have resumed their Taize praise and meditation worship after a short winter break.

Worship involves short chants prepared by the ecumenical Taize community. Congregation led readings and prayer are followed by periods of silent meditation and reflection. Tea and coffee are served at the end of the hour long service.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday March 1 at 5.30pm in Holy Cross RC Church in Brodick. All are welcome.