Jobs fair on Arran

Employers and potential employees are invited to attend an Arran Jobs Fair on Wednesday February 28.

Working within the Department of Education and Employment, the Saltcoats Job Centre Plus – who are hosting the event – aims to provide a wide range of jobs for those who are actively seeking employment.

The fair will take place at the Ormidale Centre from 11am to 1pm and any interested parties are encouraged to attend.