Forum winter lunch fun

There was a good turnout at the Arran Elderly Forum winter lunch held at Brodick Golf Club last Wednesday.

All those gathered enjoyed the splendid lunch, subsidised by grant funding, and meeting up with friends. A surprise draw saw one lucky diner, Mary Hamilton from Shiskine, walk away with a £50 cash prize. Members had been asked to especially invite older people living on their own, but some senior couples were there too.

Forum meetings are held in the Ormidale Pavilion on the third Wednesday of each month and Heather Baillie from Age Scotland will be the speaker on Wednesday February 21, 10.30am for an 11a.m start.

‘We would like to invite all interested persons to come along and hear of the many different things in which Age Scotland is involved,’ chairwoman Fiona Brown said.

A table of guests at the winter lunch. 01_B07elderly01

Fiona Brown welcomes guests to the lunch. 01_B07elderly02

Prize draw winner Margaret Hamilton with chairwoman Fiona Brown. 01_B07elderly03

Bobby Kingstree makes the prize draw. 01_B07elderly04