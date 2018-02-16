Exploring The Glasgow Boys

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Saltire Society is continuing its 2018 syllabus with an exploration of the works of The Glasgow Boys by local artist, John Inglis. John is well known for his own works exploring shore life around his Corrie home.

These influential artists and designers will be celebrated with an illustrated talk explaining the outpouring of impressionist-inspired works that emerged from the flourishing Glasgow School of Art and the canvas of the city of Glagow itself, then the fourth largest city in Europe, within the context of the 1880s and 1890s.

John’s talk will be delivered at The Arran Lodge (formerly Altachorvie) on Wednesday February 21 at 7pm for 7.30pm. Members should bring their cards, and donations at the door will ensure that this excellent evening of entertainment will be accompanied by drinks and nibbles. All are welcome!