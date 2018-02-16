Committee probe into island delivery charges

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will hold a one-off session into delivery charges for island and remote communities who pay a premium for online purchases.

The session, on Tuesday February 27, will feature major online retailers, delivery companies and organisations that have looked into delivery charges, including Ofcom and Citizens’ Advice Scotland

It is estimated at least a million people in Scotland are subject to higher fees, longer delivery times or even refusal of service. The issue is most severe for island communities, such as Arran, and the Highlands where charges can be as high as £18.60 per delivery and delivery times three days later than other parts of the UK.

Many online businesses use private delivery firms who are not subject to the same service obligations as Royal Mail.

The session will examine how prevalent high delivery charges are in Scotland and which areas are most affected. It will investigate what information is available to consumers about charges and if additional costs reflect the real economic cost of delivering goods. Finally, it will look at what options exist for reducing or eliminating charges.

Announcing the session, chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee Pete Wishart MP commented: ‘High charges and lengthy delivery times are yet another thing that makes it just that little bit harder for people and businesses outside the major population centres in Scotland. If you are paying £15 more to get something delivered and having to wait three more days to receive it then it makes a real difference to whether your business is competitive or not.

‘We have launched this inquiry to understand how there can be such a disparity in service between different areas of the UK. Do extra charges reflect the true cost of delivery? Have companies looked at solutions to alleviate or remove them?’

A Citizens Advice Scotland report found that least one million Scots face surcharges, late delivery or are refused delivery altogether when they try to buy goods online. Consumers in Scotland’s island communities face a postcode penalty of £18.60 to deliver goods they buy online – that’s a 500 per cent mark up on the standard delivery price. Consumers in the Highlands are charged an extra £15 per delivery on average.