Bumper cash boost for Arran youth projects

Six Arran youth projects are to get a cash boost after youngsters voted in numbers to help secure more than £5,000 for island projects.

Over a week, ending last Friday, almost 7,000 young people, representing almost 50 per cent of those eligible, visited Young Scot’s online voting platform to decide how £50,000 should be allocated to youth projects across North Ayrshire.

The exercise formed part of the council’s Year of Young People (YoYP) 2018 programme and attracted funding applications from youth groups, organisations and individuals based on one of the six YoYP themes of culture; education; enterprise and regeneration; equality and discrimination; health and well-being and participation.

Young people aged 8-25 were asked to rate projects in order of preference – with the most popular given a share of the funding.

And from the eight Arran projects in the running, six were successful. Arran High School Mountain Bike Club, Arran Youth Foundations (LGBT group), Arran Youth Foundations (cooking school) and Arran Kayak Club will each receive £1,000. Arran’s Duke of Edinburgh Group received £971.80 and the Arran Theatre and Arts Trust received £240.20. Arran Junior Triathlon Club and North Ayrshire’s Got Talent Group were unsuccessful in securing funding this round.

North Ayrshire’s youth champion Councillor Shaun Macaulay said: ‘We’re delighted so many young people from all over North Ayrshire got involved in this special event. They turned out in their thousands to decide how £50,000 should be spend on activities and events that celebrate this fantastic year for young people.

‘We are delighted with the huge participation levels, which goes to show how engaged our young people are here in North Ayrshire.

‘We hope it was a fun and rewarding initiative for them all and we look forward to hearing how the money has helped enhance 2018 – the Year of Young People.’

The initiative was delivered in partnership with Young Scot, the national information and citizenship organisation for young people in Scotland.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see so many young people in North Ayrshire take up the opportunity to decide which youth projects are most important to them.

‘North Ayrshire Council has embraced the values of the Year of Young People 2018 and put young people at the heart of decision making. This has been the biggest budgeting vote ever conducted using the Young Scot e-voting platform and shows how technology can be used to make it easy for young people to get involved in local democracy.’

The high school mountain bike group were one of the group’s to benefit. NO_B07bike01