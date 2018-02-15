Announcements for dates 12/02/18 – 18/02/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

Hutchison – Tom A service of thanksgiving for the life of Tom Hutchison will take place at the Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick on Saturday 24th February at 11.15am. All welcome.

Picken – Edna (nee McNab) Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 10th February 2018. Edna, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late John Crawford Picken, sadly missed by all her children, grand children and great grand children. Funeral service at Kilmory Church on Wednesday, 21st February at 12 noon to which all are welcome. No flowers please donations if desired to R.N.L.I.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CRAWFORD – William. The family would like to thank everyone who gave assistance to Willie recently and all those who helped remember him and mourn his passing.