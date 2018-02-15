Announcements for dates 05/02/18 – 11/02/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

McHARG: It is with great sadness that the family have to report the death of Johnann loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who sadly passed away peacefully on Monday, 5th February 2018 at Arran War Memorial Hospital, Lamlash.

There will be a service held on Thursday, 15th February 11:30 am at Lamlash Parish Church where all are more than welcome to attend with a reception held afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations would be gratefully received on the day in aid of Arran War Memorial Hospital who have demonstrated a level of care and attention to Johnann for which the family are exceptionally grateful. They would also like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and carers who have been so kind and supportive by looking after Johnanns needs over the years. She shall be sadly missed. xx

MOBBS: Elisabeth Mary of Catacol, peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Sunday 28th January. Much-loved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend to many.

Short committal at Masonhill Crematorium, by Ayr, KA6 6EN on Friday 16th February at 2:45 pm.

Thanksgiving service at Lochranza Church on Saturday 17th February at 11.30 am. Donations, if desired, for Lochranza Church and the Isle of Arran Hospital Supporters League

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ALLAN: The family of the late Peter Allan would like to thank all friends for cards and messages of sympathy. Thanks also to everyone who was involved in Peter’s care over the past few years. Special thanks to Stronach Day Care, Lamlash and Sliddery Meals on Wheels, District Nurses and GP’s.

A very special thank you to Les and Joe for being such caring neighbours to both Peter and Jean over many years.

Thanks also to D & C Hendry for funeral arrangements and to Rev Benjamin van Rensburg for spiritual support.

McFARLANE: Lorna and Ian MacDonald would like to thank everyone who sent cards and expressions of sympathy on the passing of Jessie.

Special thanks to Cooriedoon for their loving care and attention to Jessie in the last 15 months of her life.

She was laid to rest in Tillicoultry on 31st January, beside her son and husband.

REABURN: Mary, Angus, Lynn and family would like to thank everyone for their support during Drew’s illness, and all the cards, flowers and support we are still receiving.

Thank you to all the home care team, doctors and nurses and all at Arran war Memorial Hospital and ArCaS, for all their exceptional care given to Drew throughout his illness.

Thanks also to the rev Angus Adamson for the lovely funeral and his words of comfort.

Thank you to Clair and David Hendry for all the funeral arrangements, Peter Bowers for kindly driving the family and to Ali Hume for his wonderful piping.

Thank you also to The Brodick Golf Club for their hospitality.

The amount raised for ArCaS is currently an amazing £1290 thank you all.