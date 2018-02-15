A little bit of history

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick is to have its first ever female captain in the club’s 120-year history – but not for another two years.

Douglas Robertson is the new club captain, but with Ann May now vice captain, as well as ladies captain, she will take over in 2020. Douglas, who is the club steward will retire in May and so is club caterer Trish Spence, but she has agreed to stay on until a replacement is found.

There has been a big shake-up at the club with a number of positions recently having been advertised. A new head greenkeeper has now been appointed and there has been interest in the catering, steward and shop assistant positions which now need replaced.