Tackling the myths of recycling

Arran Eco Savvy hosted an informative talk at Auchrannie when guest Geoff Green of material recovery experts UPM Shotton spoke knowledgeably about all aspects of recycling.

UPM Shotton have centres in the UK, France, Germany and Finland and provide recycling solutions for councils, including North Ayrshire, and large organisations throughout the world.

The talk covered how waste gets from blue bins to recycled products, sustainable methods of recycling and environmental responsibility.

Also on the agenda, and supported by two North Ayrshire Council waste awareness officers Jennifer Burke and Lindy Floyd, Mr Green discussed waste hierarchy, circular economy and working towards zero waste.

Eco savvy project manager Judith King said: Attendees gained an understanding of the past, present and potential future of recycling, the impacts of technology and ideas around waste hierarchy and a circular economy. The impact of China’s waste clampdown was discussed and the volatility of the industry outlined.

‘The workshop was part of Eco Savvy’s ongoing aspirations to work towards zero waste on Arran and a sustainable, circular economy. This works simultaneously with other initiatives targeting waste on the island and the recent push to reduce plastic waste.

‘Workshop attendees gained valuable information and are now better educated on what should be put in blue bins, the state it should be deposited in and what happens after the waste is collected.’

Following the talk, visitors and guests and Eco Savvy hub managers – who will relay the information to their communities across Arran – had a round table discussion which clarified misconceptions and myths of recycling.

Geoff Green of UPM Shotton impressed the audience with his commitment to re-using and recycling. 01_B07eco01

Guest speaker Geoff Green takes questions from delegates. 01_B07eco02

Eco Savvy project manager Judith King welcomes delegates to the meeting. 01_B07eco03