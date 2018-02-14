Sweet success for Shiskine scribes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Four Shiskine Primary School pupils are enjoying the sweet taste of success after finishing runners up in a nationwide poetry competiton run by a biscuit manufacturer.

The Sunday Mail and Tunnock’s Wafer Competition invited primary pupils to write a poem on the back of a Tunnock’s Wafer wrapper to be in with a chance of winning a class visit to the Tunnock’s factory at Uddingston, Lanarkshire.

The idea for the competition came about after poet laureate Ted Hughes penned three poems on the back of Tunnock’s wrappers in aid of a fundraising appeal. Tunnock’s executives, keen to inspire the youth to emulate the poet and to be creative, invited all primary pupils across the UK to submit a poem about their school, their friends, their teacher or anything else that inspired them.

The four runners up – Lily Currie, Olivia McNiece, David Anderson and Beth McCarthy – received a limited edition pencil case filled with Tunnock’s branded stationery.

The Shiskine scribes who were runners up in the Tunnock’s Wafer Competition. 01_B06sweet01