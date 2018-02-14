New recruits all fired up for training

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Following a successful recruitment campaign seven new trainee firefighters have begun their careers as volunteer firefighters on Arran.

This is the largest intake of volunteers by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on the island for a number of years and includes natives of Spain and New Zealand, who now call Arran their home.

The island is served by two Retained Duty System (RDS) units at Brodick and Lamlash and three Volunteer Duty System (VDS) units based at Lochranza, Blackwaterfoot and Corriecravie.

The biggest intake is at Corriecravie which has four new volunteers – Pablo Illera, David Johnson, Daniel Mcallister and Donald Mulholland. Blackwaterfoot has two – Alisdair Brown, Stuart Crawford – while David Jamieson has joined at Lochranza.

The seven trainees have started 14 days of intense basic training delivered by the ENSA Training and Employee Development Team (TED). This training will enable them to work safely and effectively as part of the experienced fire crews on the island to ensure the island communities remain protected for years to come.

Group manager Tom Little, the ENSA TED manager paid tribute to the commitment of the group, highlighting their value to the organisation and the essential role that they will perform in protecting the communities on Arran.

‘We wish them a successful and safe career within the SFRS team,’ he added.