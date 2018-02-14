Netball girls win two out of three at tournament opener

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran High School netball club are off to a good start, winning two of their first three matches in the Ayrshire Netball Tournament at Auchenharvie Academy in Stevenson recently.

Team Arran played against Kyle Academy, with an impressive win of 19-1, Auchenharvie Academy and Garnock Community Campus. Star player Freya McNicol was voted dame of the came.

The club meet every Thursday at the school games hall between 3.45pm and 4.45pm. Anyone of high school age is welcome to join.

An Arran players has an attempt at goal No_B06netball01

Goal attacker Freya McNicol disrupts an opposition pass. No_B06netball02

All hands in the air to retrieve the ball. No_B06netball03

Poised and ready, players prepare for the start of a match. No_B06netball04