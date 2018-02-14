Ladies enjoy four corners night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash SWI held its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday February 7 after the January Scots night was cancelled because of snow.

Luckily for members, two days before the February meeting they had enjoyed the generous hospitality of Kilmory institute as guests at its Burns Supper where the traditional meal, music and poetry was greatly enjoyed by everyone.

After business was completed, the popular four corners night got under way. Mary McKenzie demonstrated meringue roulade, Hilary Stubbs organised jewellery making, Kirsty Forsyth was in charge of origami and Kathleen Sowden lead the crochet group. Sadly, time limits and people becoming so engrossed in the group they were at resulted in most people only managing one activity so hopefully these four corners will be repeated next session.

Liz Rose won both the exhibition and the competition. The hostesses for the evening served a delicious supper and the raffle was drawn before the evening finished with more chat and names being gathered for the annual outing and help at the Christmas party fundraiser on Easter Saturday. We look forward to as many members as possible coming to the March meeting. Remember to bring an old paperback book if you wish to join our guest demonstrator in making an origami object with a book instead of a sheet of paper.

Janet Mair

Mary McKenzie demonstrates how to make a delicious meringue roulade. NO_B07swi01

June Milne and Kathleen Sowden enjoy the crochet corner. NO_B07swi02

The ladies try their hand at origami. NO_B07wswi03