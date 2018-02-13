Free filmmaking weekend workshop

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Anyone in Arran interested in learning film making skills and using them to share their stories about living and working by or in the sea is invited to a workshop by professional community artist and filmmaker Ed Webb-Ingall.

The workshop is part of Shore, a multi-arts touring project led by award-winning arts-science organisation Invisible Dust that aims to spark a Scotland-wide conversation about our relationship to the seas and oceans and the role of marine protected areas in preserving or shoring up our endangered aquatic worlds. The final films made by award-winning Ed and Margaret Salmon will be screened in nine coastal communities across Scotland between July and next April, including at the Screen Machine on Arran.

The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) will be hosting the workshop in their offices at the old tennis pavilion in Lamlash.

Topics covered will include: basic video techniques, editing in camera, green screen, experimental film making, storytelling and interview techniques. It will equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to work as part of a group to make a video with Ed that will be screened all over Scotland as part of the tour – with everyone’s name on the big screen in the credits.

The weekend workshop will take place on Saturday March 3 and Sunday March 4 and places must be booked in advance. It is open to all ages and no previous experience is necessary. Equipment will be provided, along with light refreshments. Anyone aged 14 or under must be accompanied by an adult.