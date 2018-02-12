Trust learn all about the new MV Glen Sannox

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Civic Trust members and guests enjoyed an informative talk on CMAL’s newest vessel, the MV Glen Sannox, writes Sally Campbell.

An audience of 50 people turned up for the presentation with James Anderson, director of vessels and the ship’s architect Lewis Hammell, Ship’s with CMAL.

The new ship, being built at Ferguson’s Yard in Port Glasgow and launched last November, is now being fitted out. James explained the reasoning behind the challenge to both meet the increasing demand on the Brodick to Ardrossan route, due in part to RET, as well as to be a more fuel-efficient vessel with new technologies on board to ensure reliability. It was a fascinating illustrated talk, with enthusiastic and informed presentations from both James and Lewis.

The main hull of steel and the superstructure of aluminium is designed to meet expectations over the next 35 years service life with 1,000 passengers, 34 crew cabins, and a ship capable of carrying 130 cars with an open aft deck for hazardous cargo. There will be four passenger lifts allowing access from the car deck to all passenger decks and we were assured there will be enough room to get out the cars once parked on the car decks. The vessel will be capable of being used on many CalMac routes.

On the performance side, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 20 per cent. The liquified natural gas (LNG) will be stored in a tank weighing 100 tonnes, at present the only LNG terminal in the UK capable of filling road tankers is the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent. The ship will have two main engines and three large auxiliary generators. Three bow thrusters and a stern thruster will assist docking.

Lewis explained the layout of the ship. There will be a much larger and more comfortable medical transfer room for patients and family, five areas for passengers, fore and aft lounges on level five, each able to accommodate 250 people. The observation lounge on level six will accommodate 260 people and there will be two exterior decks – one covered. Also included are a cafeteria and shop, video gaming area and two pet areas. Provision of a bar facility is still under discussion. There will be much better lower windows to enable passengers to take in visual surroundings from the ship when they are sitting down, so a major improvement on the Cally Isles.

The ship, we were assured, will turn on a sixpence, simulation exercises show the ship can hold station in 50 knots of wind and have great maneuverability. It is 102.4 metres long, compared to the Cally Isles of 94m, so there were questions about Ardrossan.

CMAL, Peel Ports and the Scottish government are in weekly discussions about Ardrossan and potential access systems. The simulator for training is continuing to be developed and discussions about Ardrossan harbour are on-going.

This was a fascinating insight into the new ferry due to enter service in 2019.

James Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL with civic trust chairman John Inglis. NO_B07civic01

A large gathering attended the Arran Civic Trust meeting to learn about the Glen Sannox. No_B07civic02